  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Tools & accessories
  5. Quartz Glass Banger

Quartz Glass Banger

by Everyone Does It

Everyone Does It Dabbing Tools & Accessories Quartz Glass Banger

About this product

This universal Quartz glass banger from EDIT Collection allows you to dab at low temperatures. Fitting in 10mm, 14.5mm, and 18.8mm joints, this essential dabbing tool also helps your glass piece from receiving heat damage. The Innovative design of this banger means that torch heat is directed away from the main body of the piece to help prevent heat stress and premature cracking. The oil dish retains heat exceptionally well, allowing you to dab at lower temperatures for a purer taste. To improve your hit, why not team this piece up with one of our quartz carb caps?

About this brand

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.