This universal Quartz glass banger from EDIT Collection allows you to dab at low temperatures. Fitting in 10mm, 14.5mm, and 18.8mm joints, this essential dabbing tool also helps your glass piece from receiving heat damage. The Innovative design of this banger means that torch heat is directed away from the main body of the piece to help prevent heat stress and premature cracking. The oil dish retains heat exceptionally well, allowing you to dab at lower temperatures for a purer taste. To improve your hit, why not team this piece up with one of our quartz carb caps?