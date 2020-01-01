 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Quartz Honey Bucket with Swing Banger

by Everyone Does It

The quartz honey bucket with swing banger minimizes heat transfer to your rig joint, guarding against damage and extending the life of your piece. Convert any female jointed water pipe into a dab rig with this innovative add-on. The banger is secured into the hinge with two small o-rings, allowing you to heat the banger with a torch before safely lowering the swing into the bucket. This stunning honey bucket attachment from the EDIT Collection is made entirely from premium quality quartz glass. Available in 14.5mm/18.8mm or 10mm Male Joints.

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.