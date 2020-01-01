 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SHHHH! 2 in 1 Herb and Concentrate Vaporizer

by Everyone Does It

Versatile portable vaporizer designed for use with both dry herbs and concentrates. Features vertically positioned ceramic coil, intuitive one­button controls, and rapid heat up time. The EDIT Collection portable vape was designed with versatility in mind. Interchangeable atomizers allow you to quickly switch between dry herbs and waxy concentrates. The discreet, slimline design means you can use the Shhhh! virtually anywhere and can be easily slipped into a pocket or purse. Unlike many other wax/oil vaporizers with inferior atomizers, the Shhhh! exclusive atomizers are made of ceramic disc and vertical coils. The ceramic material creates hits that are clean and completely untainted by plastic tastes or metallic tinges from electric components. The Shhhh! starter kit includes both wax and dry herb atomizers, a USB charger, and a cleaning kit. You’ll be ready to vape straight from the box!

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.