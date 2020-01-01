About this product

Versatile portable vaporizer designed for use with both dry herbs and concentrates. Features vertically positioned ceramic coil, intuitive one­button controls, and rapid heat up time. The EDIT Collection portable vape was designed with versatility in mind. Interchangeable atomizers allow you to quickly switch between dry herbs and waxy concentrates. The discreet, slimline design means you can use the Shhhh! virtually anywhere and can be easily slipped into a pocket or purse. Unlike many other wax/oil vaporizers with inferior atomizers, the Shhhh! exclusive atomizers are made of ceramic disc and vertical coils. The ceramic material creates hits that are clean and completely untainted by plastic tastes or metallic tinges from electric components. The Shhhh! starter kit includes both wax and dry herb atomizers, a USB charger, and a cleaning kit. You’ll be ready to vape straight from the box!