About this product

This portable clear glass showerhead diffuser bubbler from the EDIT Collection is available in a variety of colored accents. This sturdy glass dab rig comes equipped with an effective showerhead diffuser, sidecar mouthpiece, and quartz swing banger. The glass bubbler is equipped with a built-in showerhead percolator. This percolator causes an immense bubbling action that allows the vapor particles to cool down, whilst also helping remove carcinogens from the user’s hit. The outcome of this diffusion is a smooth and clean dabbing experience. The innovative design of this quartz banger means that torch heat is directed away from the main body of the piece to help prevent heat stress and premature cracking. After heating up the banger, use the swing mechanic to place it inside of the custom housing above the showerhead diffuser. The effective percolator forces water to bounce around the chamber. To combat the chance of water escaping through the mouthpiece, the EDIT Collection has included the popular sidecar mouthpiece design. Now the user can happily use the dab rig without any worries of water splashback! The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, and many more smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.