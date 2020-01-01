 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bubblers
  5. Showerhead Diffuser Bubbler with Swing Banger

Showerhead Diffuser Bubbler with Swing Banger

by Everyone Does It

Write a review
Everyone Does It Smoking Bubblers Showerhead Diffuser Bubbler with Swing Banger

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This portable clear glass showerhead diffuser bubbler from the EDIT Collection is available in a variety of colored accents. This sturdy glass dab rig comes equipped with an effective showerhead diffuser, sidecar mouthpiece, and quartz swing banger. The glass bubbler is equipped with a built-in showerhead percolator. This percolator causes an immense bubbling action that allows the vapor particles to cool down, whilst also helping remove carcinogens from the user’s hit. The outcome of this diffusion is a smooth and clean dabbing experience. The innovative design of this quartz banger means that torch heat is directed away from the main body of the piece to help prevent heat stress and premature cracking. After heating up the banger, use the swing mechanic to place it inside of the custom housing above the showerhead diffuser. The effective percolator forces water to bounce around the chamber. To combat the chance of water escaping through the mouthpiece, the EDIT Collection has included the popular sidecar mouthpiece design. Now the user can happily use the dab rig without any worries of water splashback! The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, and many more smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.