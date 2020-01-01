About this product

A beautiful glass dab rig with integrated showerhead percolator from our very own EDIT Collection. This dedicated oil rig is made from 4mm thick borosilicate glass and features a sidecar mouthpiece and a built-in honey bucket with a quartz glass swing banger. Featuring the popular and highly effective showerhead percolator, this glass bong supplies the user with a significantly cool, clean hit. Forcing the water through the showerhead’s slits, the perc helps increase the surface area interaction between the vapor and the water. This results in a large amount of diffusion which in turn helps cool down the hit and remove carcinogens. The innovative design of this quartz banger means that torch heat is directed away from the main body of the piece to help prevent heat stress and premature cracking. After heating up the banger, use the swing mechanic to place it inside of the honey bucket. The included glass honey bucket allows you to use the dab rig without any nail or dome!