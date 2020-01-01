 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Showerhead Perc Dab Rig with Quartz Swing Banger

Showerhead Perc Dab Rig with Quartz Swing Banger

by Everyone Does It

Write a review
Everyone Does It Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Showerhead Perc Dab Rig with Quartz Swing Banger

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A beautiful glass dab rig with integrated showerhead percolator from our very own EDIT Collection. This dedicated oil rig is made from 4mm thick borosilicate glass and features a sidecar mouthpiece and a built-in honey bucket with a quartz glass swing banger. Featuring the popular and highly effective showerhead percolator, this glass bong supplies the user with a significantly cool, clean hit. Forcing the water through the showerhead’s slits, the perc helps increase the surface area interaction between the vapor and the water. This results in a large amount of diffusion which in turn helps cool down the hit and remove carcinogens. The innovative design of this quartz banger means that torch heat is directed away from the main body of the piece to help prevent heat stress and premature cracking. After heating up the banger, use the swing mechanic to place it inside of the honey bucket. The included glass honey bucket allows you to use the dab rig without any nail or dome!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.