Spiral Diffuser Perc Ash Catcher

by Everyone Does It

Spiral Diffuser Perc Ash Catcher

About this product

This spiral diffuser perc ashcatcher by EDIT Collection included a fully removable spiral diffuser for easier cleaning. Available in 14.5mm or 18.8mm, this essential glass accessory provides maximum filtration. EDIT Collection have equipped this ashcatcher with an effective spiral diffuser for added filtration. This diffuser helps increase the removal carcinogens, keep ash from entering your water pipe, and ensures a smooth, clean hit. The removable diffuser allows the user to take the perc out, so there’s easier access for cleaning the glass accessory. The EDIT design team offer the glass accessory in multiple colors, so you are guaranteed to find one that suits your personal preference.

About this brand

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.