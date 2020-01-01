 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Stemless Recycler Rig

by Everyone Does It

About this product

This Stemless Recycler Rig from the EDIT Collection is sure to have you doing dream dabs in no time. With an included glass nail and vapor dome, you’re ready to go right away. The stemless design features a matrix perc and a recycler chamber for supreme smoke filtration. Made from scientific borosilicate glass, so you know it won’t give up easily. Reduce the harshness of your hit with the unique function of a recycler rig. Water and smoke carry your hit from one chamber to the next, then back down and through the first chamber, providing a continuous loop of filtration. Because one type of filtration isn’t enough, this piece is outfitted with a matrix perc as well. A matrix perc is a cylindrical chamber with vertical and horizontal slits - this forces the smoke through multiple holes resulting in a much smoother smoke.

About this brand

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.