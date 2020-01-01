 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Straight Tube Bong with Ice Notch Clear

Straight Tube Bong with Ice Notch Clear

by Everyone Does It

Write a review
Everyone Does It Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Straight Tube Bong with Ice Notch Clear

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This Straight Tube Bong from the EDIT Collection is just what you’ve been looking for. Simple, elegant, and useful, this may become your go-to water pipe. Right above the honeycomb percs sits a few glass pinches - perfectly made to cradle a couple ice cubes. This cools the smoke even further, right before you inhale. The only thing better than a honeycomb perc, is TWO! The double discs work overtime to seriously smooth your smoke.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.