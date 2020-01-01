12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
This Straight Tube Bong from the EDIT Collection is just what you’ve been looking for. Simple, elegant, and useful, this may become your go-to water pipe. Right above the honeycomb percs sits a few glass pinches - perfectly made to cradle a couple ice cubes. This cools the smoke even further, right before you inhale. The only thing better than a honeycomb perc, is TWO! The double discs work overtime to seriously smooth your smoke.
