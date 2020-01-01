 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Tools & accessories
  5. Universal Titanium Carb Cap with Dab Tool

Universal Titanium Carb Cap with Dab Tool

by Everyone Does It

Write a review
Everyone Does It Dabbing Tools & Accessories Universal Titanium Carb Cap with Dab Tool

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A grade 2 titanium carb cap from our very own EDIT Collection fits 18.8mm and 22mm vapor domes and nails. The cap’s handle doubles as a handy dabbing tool for handling your sticky concentrates with ease. This machine made carb cap is made from high-quality grade 2 titanium. Extremely durable and offering great heat retention, this essential dabbing tool will never break no matter how much you mistreat it. Everyone Does It’s EDIT Collection includes everything from over very own dab rigs to essential dabbing tools and accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each top quality item proudly features the EDIT brand logo.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.