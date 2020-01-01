Glass Sword Dabber / Pendant
by Fat Ass Glass Company
This purpose made dabbing tool from the EDIT Collection is made from top quality quartz glass for strength and heat resistance. The shaft of the dabber incorporates a 23mm carb cap which is suitable for use with all nails and bangers under 23mm in diameter. An ergonomically designed handle means this tool fits perfectly in the hand, allowing you to move your oils and waxes around with ease.
