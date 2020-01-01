 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Banana Tart Wax 1g

by Everything's OK

Everything's OK Concentrates Solvent Banana Tart Wax 1g

About this product

Everything’s OK begins with the highest quality Banana Tart flowers then derives the cannabinoids and terpenes to capture the strain’s essence. What’s left are the most desirable characteristics of the Banana Tart strain in a potent and powerful Wax.

Our Oath: To grow, process and distribute Oklahoma's finest medical-grade cannabis and ensure that every time the good people of Oklahoma consume our products, they'll know Everything's Ok. State License Adult-Use Mfg. PAAA-EKT7-GWC8