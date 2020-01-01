 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grape God Cartridge 1g

by Everything's OK

About this product

Made using ultra-refined, three pass distillate filtration and natural cannabinoids. Every time you take a puff, you will know Everything's Ok.

About this strain

Grape God

Grape God
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape God is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines God Bud and Grapefruit genetics. As its name suggests, this strain has a sweet grape aroma with earthy notes that activate on the exhale. Powerful, long-lasting euphoria knocks out stress, leaving your mood elevated and your body relaxed. 

About this brand

Our Oath: To grow, process and distribute Oklahoma's finest medical-grade cannabis and ensure that every time the good people of Oklahoma consume our products, they'll know Everything's Ok. State License Adult-Use Mfg. PAAA-EKT7-GWC8