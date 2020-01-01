 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Orange Cream Wax 1g

by Everything's OK

About this product

A wax redolent of that ineffable fresh-out-of-the-oven smell with citrus overtones. Fully dewaxed and independently lab tested, Everything’s OK has done their homework: this is prime nectar. Pain and anxiety and the mundane will all melt away in the face of this awesome wax. Instead, ride its cerebral high into the clouds where nothing but smiles and relaxation awaits.

About this strain

Orange Cream

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Orange Cream crosses Orange Valley OG and Cookies and Cream. Expect a smooth citrus flavor profile with intoxicating effects. Orange Cream brings back the connection between OG and Cookies genetics, making this strain a must-try for connoisseurs or citrus terp lovers.

About this brand

Our Oath: To grow, process and distribute Oklahoma's finest medical-grade cannabis and ensure that every time the good people of Oklahoma consume our products, they'll know Everything's Ok. State License Adult-Use Mfg. PAAA-EKT7-GWC8