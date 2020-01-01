About this product

Everything’s OK is proud to present its Original Glue, a lab-tested Hybrid that'll knock your socks right off just before it melts you into a puddle of comfort and satisfaction. Everything’s OK GG#4 sauce is an absolute treat of a creation from the canna-wizards at Everything’s OK. This stuff is so potent that it gives dabbing a run for its money. Its delicious aromatics blend into a euphoric and relaxing sense of sedation that will lock you to your favorite spot on the couch.