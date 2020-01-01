 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Original Glue Diamond Sauce 1g (GG#4)

by Everything's OK

Everything’s OK is proud to present its Original Glue, a lab-tested Hybrid that'll knock your socks right off just before it melts you into a puddle of comfort and satisfaction. Everything’s OK GG#4 sauce is an absolute treat of a creation from the canna-wizards at Everything’s OK. This stuff is so potent that it gives dabbing a run for its money. Its delicious aromatics blend into a euphoric and relaxing sense of sedation that will lock you to your favorite spot on the couch.

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

Our Oath: To grow, process and distribute Oklahoma's finest medical-grade cannabis and ensure that every time the good people of Oklahoma consume our products, they'll know Everything's Ok. State License Adult-Use Mfg. PAAA-EKT7-GWC8