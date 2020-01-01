 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Diesel Diamond Sauce 1g

by Everything's OK

About this product

Everything’s Ok Sour Diesel diamonds and natural cannabis terpenes is the best way to refuel both mind and body. When you’re stuck in a rut and writer’s block has you in a chokehold, let the Sativa-dominant effects inspire new ideas and curb those judgmental thoughts. This sauce is filled with dank, citrus and candy flavors with heavy notes of diesel.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Our Oath: To grow, process and distribute Oklahoma's finest medical-grade cannabis and ensure that every time the good people of Oklahoma consume our products, they'll know Everything's Ok. State License Adult-Use Mfg. PAAA-EKT7-GWC8