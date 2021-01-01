Agent Orange Full Spectrum CBD Vape Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Our cartridges are crafted with over 71% of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Organic plant extracted terpenes are infused hemp-derived CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect. Evexia cartridges are compatible with most standard 510 thread vape batteries (battery not included). Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card Non-Psychoactive Ceramic heating element Over 350mg of full spectrum CBD Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free
About this brand
Evexia CBD
About this strain
Agent Orange
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.
