Banana Kush Full Spectrum CBD Pod 0.75g
We infused organic terpenes into hemp-derived full spectrum CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect. You can enjoy all the benefits from CBD, in a non-psychoactive vape pod. Vape device battery is not included. Juul ® Compatible CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Non-Psychoactive Ceramic heating element Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card
Evexia CBD
Banana Kush
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
