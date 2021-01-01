CBD Liquid Capsules- 750mg Full Spectrum CBD
by Evexia CBDWrite a review
$55.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Organically grown and US sourced, CBD Liquid Capsules offer all the benefits of CBD in a liquid capsule form. With just on CBD liquid capsule, you receive 25mg of full spectrum CBD oil. Full spectrum CBD provides the natural derived profile of the hemp plant and promotes and entourage effect, which results from more parts of the hemp plant interaction with your body in order to create a synergistic effect. Taking the CBD Liquid Capsules is and easy and convenient way to get your daily serving of CBD Full Spectrum CBD 25mg CBD per capsule Contains less than 0.3% THC Vegan Friendly, Gluten Free Supports immune system Helps to relive discomfort Improves mood and eases anxious feeling
About this brand
Evexia CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.