Energize Microdose Spray - 52mg Full Spectrum CBD
by Evexia CBD
$29.99MSRP
About this product
Evexia body support sprays are formulated to deliver specific nutrients to help get you where you want to be. Easy to carry and discrete. Energize helps increase focus and energy to get you over that 3pm hump at work. Our formula will not give you the jitters or cause you to swear, that's not the goal. Easy to regulate with one, two or three sprays allowing you to decided what your level is.
About this brand
Evexia CBD
