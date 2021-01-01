Energy & Focus Capsules- 750mg Full Spectrum CBD
by Evexia CBDWrite a review
$50.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Rich in antioxidants, Energy & Focus capsules provide you with 25mg of CBD per capsule and an incredible proprietary blend of ingredients to support mental endurance to hemp you make it through the day. The powerful combination of Yerba Mate Extract, Guarana Seed, Green Tea Leaf Extract, Korean Ginseng Extract, Vitamin B12 and other ingredients enhance alertness and give you the same boost of energy caffeine can without any jitters. 25mg of CBD per Capsule Powerful combination of ingredients Promotes energy and mental focus Enhance alertness Supports immune system Assists memory retention
About this brand
Evexia CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.