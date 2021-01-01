 Loading…

Energy & Focus Capsules- 750mg Full Spectrum CBD

by Evexia CBD

Rich in antioxidants, Energy & Focus capsules provide you with 25mg of CBD per capsule and an incredible proprietary blend of ingredients to support mental endurance to hemp you make it through the day. The powerful combination of Yerba Mate Extract, Guarana Seed, Green Tea Leaf Extract, Korean Ginseng Extract, Vitamin B12 and other ingredients enhance alertness and give you the same boost of energy caffeine can without any jitters. 25mg of CBD per Capsule Powerful combination of ingredients Promotes energy and mental focus Enhance alertness Supports immune system Assists memory retention

In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States. We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality. Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.

