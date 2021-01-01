Gelato Full Spectrum CBD Vape Pen 0.5g
Our vape pens are crafted with over 71% of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Organic plant extracted terpenes are infused hemp-derived CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect Evexia disposable vape pens were engineered with ELD technology, and are rechargeable up to 3 times using a micro-USB charging port located on the bottom. All the benefits from full spectrum CBD, in a non-psychoactive vape pen, that you can use legally in all 50 states. All natural, vegan, non-GMO Crafted in the USA Non-Psychoactive Ceramic heating element Pesticides/Herbicides Free 50 State Legal, No Medical Card needed 3rd Party Lab Certified
Evexia CBD
Gelato
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato, aka Larry Bird, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The effects of Gelato produce a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers say the physical sensation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative during the day. Gelato gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma it smells like. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC Powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects of this strain. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Growers say this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and is illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin.
