HAND CREAM - 100MG FULL SPECTRUM CBD
by Evexia CBDWrite a review
$30.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
oisturize, nourish and protect your skin all at once. The highest quality hemp-derived CBD and other beneficial ingredients including Argan Oil and Borage Oil, this hand cream helps deliver results and leaves your hands feeling great!. The ultra-rich moisturizer comes in a pump bottle for easy application. Apply as often as needed throughout the day for soft and nourished skin. Leaves your skin feeling soft Protects skin form dry air, heat and cold weather Forms a protective barrier to hold in moisture Argan Oil promotes nourishment and supports elasticity
About this brand
Evexia CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.