Mango Smoothie Tincture - 250mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil
$29.95MSRP
About this product
Evexia 30 ml Tincture contains 250mg of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD in three amazing flavors. Our 250mg tincture is a great if you are transitioning from Microdose Spray to Tinctures. Evexia full spectrum hemp derived CBD oil preserves every cannabinoid present in the plant including CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, CBDV, and other cannabinoids. Try 1ml twice a day in your coffee, smoothie, yogurt, or under your tongue. 250mg Full Spectrum CBD in 1oz (30ml) Bottle 1mg Dropper included All natural, vegan, non-GMO (3) Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Food-grade Terpenes, MCT oil Handcrafted in the USA.
About this brand
Evexia CBD
