Muscle Relief Bath Salt - 400mg Full Spectrum CBD
$30.00MSRP
About this product
After a hard workout or relief from daily aches and pains, Evexia CBD Bath Salt can melt that soreness away. Our soothing blend of Dead Sea Salt, 400MG of Hemp derived CBD, and cannabis terpenes will relieve muscle tension and pain. Evexia Handcrafted CBD Bath Salt is made with 10 all-natural ingredients, no artificial colors or fragrances. For Best Results: Draw a warm bath (100-104F) and add 1/2 cup of Evexia CBD Bath Salt. Dim the lights, put on some music, and soak for 15-30 minutes. Stay hydrated by drink plenty of water during and after your soak. Pat skin dry when finished and wrap in a warm bath robe. You’ll feel like you just left the spa.
About this brand
Evexia CBD
