Strawberry Banana Tincture - 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil
$59.95MSRP
About this product
Evexia 30 ml Tincture contains 1000mg of hemp derived full spectrum CBD in six great flavors. If you have never tried CBD tincture before, 1000mg may be a good place to start. Try 1ml twice a day in your coffee, smoothie, yogurt, or under your tongue 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD in 1oz (30ml) Bottle CBD, CBDA , CBDV, CBG 1mg Dropper included All natural, vegan, non-GMO Handcrafted in the USA. 50 State Legal Non-Psychoactive (No High)
About this brand
Evexia CBD
