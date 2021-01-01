Strawberry Banana Tincture - 2000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil
$89.95MSRP
About this product
Evexia 30 ml Tincture contains 2000mg of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD oil extract that preserves every cannabinoid present in the plant including CBD, CBDA, CBDV, CBG, and other cannabinoids. Try one to two droppers per day in your coffee, smoothie, yogurt, or under your tongue. 2000mg Full Spectrum CBD in 1oz (30ml) Bottle 1mg Dropper included All natural, vegan, non-GMO Small batch. Handcrafted in the USA. 50 State Legal Non-Psychoactive (No High)
About this brand
Evexia CBD
