Strawberry Banana Tincture - 3000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil
$124.95MSRP
About this product
Evexia 30 ml Tincture contains 3000mg of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD in three remarkable flavors. This is one of the strongest CBD tinctures on the market today. Our full spectrum hemp derived CBD oil is extraction preserves every cannabinoid present in the plant including CBD, CBDA, CBDV, CBG, and other cannabinoids. Try one dropper, as needed, under your tongue. 3000mg Full Spectrum CBD in 1oz (30ml) Bottle 1mg Dropper included All natural, vegan, non-GMO Handcrafted in the USA
About this brand
Evexia CBD
