Strawberry Banana Tincture - 500mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Evexia 30 ml Tincture contains 500mg of hemp derived full spectrum CBD in six great flavors. If you have never tried CBD tincture before, 500mg may be a good place to start. Try 1ml twice a day in your coffee, smoothie, yogurt, or under your tongue. 500mg Full Spectrum CBD in 1oz (30ml) Bottle CBD, CBDA , CBDV, CBG 1mg Dropper included All natural, vegan, non-GMO Handcrafted in the USA. 50 State Legal Non-Psychoactive (No High)

In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States. We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality. Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.

