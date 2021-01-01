Wedding Cake Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 5g
Evexia full spectrum CBD refills come in a easy-to-use glass syringe packed with hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Refill all your Evexia pod, cartridges, pens, or your favorite vape device. Syringes include blunt 18g refill Luer Lock tip(s) for easy refill. Easy to use syringe Non- Psychoactive Over 3100mg of full spectrum CBD Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card
Evexia CBD
Wedding Cake
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
