Alien Sour Apple Cartridge - 1g

by Evive

Evive Concentrates Cartridges Alien Sour Apple Cartridge - 1g

About this product

Alien Sour Apple is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes the genetics of Alien Dawg with Sour Apple. Bred by Franchise Genetics, Alien Sour Apple tastes sweet and sour, like a Granny Smith apple. Its heady sativa effects provide a lift of energy and incite an optimistic sense of euphoria.

About this strain

Alien Sour Apple

Alien Sour Apple

About this brand

