Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Alien Sour Apple is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes the genetics of Alien Dawg with Sour Apple. Bred by Franchise Genetics, Alien Sour Apple tastes sweet and sour, like a Granny Smith apple. Its heady sativa effects provide a lift of energy and incite an optimistic sense of euphoria.
