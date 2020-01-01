 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Pink Lemonade Gummies - 200mg

Pink Lemonade Gummies - 200mg

by Evive

Write a review
Evive Edibles Candy Pink Lemonade Gummies - 200mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pink Lemonade Gummies - 200mg by Evive

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade
Terpenes
  1. Ocimene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Pink Lemonade is a tart sativa-dominant hybrid that adheres to its namesake in flavor and smell. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.   

About this brand

Evive Logo