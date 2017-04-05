Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The key to Alchemy’s effectiveness and flavor is FreshTerps™ — showcasing the full spectrum of compounds extracted from your favorite plant. Combining all of the essential elements of cannabis including terpenes and purified cannabinoids creates a superior experience. Scientists call this The Entourage Effect™. And Alchemy™ is the only oil that has it. Available in convenient iHit™ disposables, environmentally friendly refillable cartridges and easy to use refill syringes.
on April 5th, 2017
The Alchemy is so good! I'm only giving it 4 stars because I like Evo's FreshTerps and Chroma just a little bit more!