Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Alchemy oil keeps winning award after award for flavor and potency. But more importantly, it's won a large following of people who truly know cannabis. People who want the best and don't mind paying for it. People like you.
Sumo Grande is a unique cross that builds off the old school genetics of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel to create Hong Kong, which is then crossed with the sativa Nina Limone, a citrusy yield powerhouse. This gorgeous plant grows big and strong (a testament to its namesake) and creates buds that offer a motivating buzz with minimal paranoia. Use this strain as a pick-me-up that focuses the mind without encumbering the body. Sumo Grande is a proprietary genetic strain created by Colorado Seed Inc.