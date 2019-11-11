 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Evolab Alchemy Cartridge - Bubblicious - 500mg

Evolab Alchemy Cartridge - Bubblicious - 500mg

by Evolab

About this product

Alchemy oil keeps winning award after award for flavor and potency. But more importantly, it's won a large following of people who truly know cannabis. People who want the best and don't mind paying for it. People like you.

2 customer reviews

5.02

KeiboomBum

Outstanding. This is one of the most relaxing strains I've ever had. It's also high in myrcene so my stomach doesn't feel queasy or acidic. The pain relief qualities have me walking on air after the peak.

jessie0077

This is the best strain I have found yet for pain, Anxiety, relaxation, and sleep. Especially pain. I’ve tried so many things and nothing else has worked except for this.

About this strain

Bubblicious

Bubblicious
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bubblicious (not to be confused with Wonka’s Bubblicious) is Nirvana Seeds’ rendition of the classic Indiana Bubble Gum. Refined in the Netherlands since the 1990s, Bubblicious captures the signature bubble gum flavor that first lent this hybrid widespread notoriety. Sometimes, Bubblicious will even take on a pink hue that further justifies its naming. Potent and relaxing, Bubblicious offers full-body effects that soothe tension and stress even in seasoned THC veterans.

About this brand

Evolab Logo
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.