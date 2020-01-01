Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Alchemy oil keeps winning award after award for flavor and potency. But more importantly, it's won a large following of people who truly know cannabis. People who want the best and don't mind paying for it. People like you.
Be the first to review this product.
Critical Mass is a combination of Afghani and Skunk #1 that originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank. With a large "critical mass" of production, branches tend to snap from the weight of these dense buds. Flowering time is approximately 6-8 weeks, with a heavy leaf to flower ratio. However, due to the large production of flowering, this strain is susceptible to mold which can be reduced by growing indoors to reduce humidity.