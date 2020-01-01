 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Evolab Alchemy Cartridge - Critical Mass - 500mg

by Evolab

Evolab Alchemy Cartridge - Critical Mass - 500mg

Alchemy oil keeps winning award after award for flavor and potency. But more importantly, it's won a large following of people who truly know cannabis. People who want the best and don't mind paying for it. People like you.

About this strain

Critical Mass

Critical Mass
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Mass is a combination of Afghani and Skunk #1 that originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank. With a large "critical mass" of production, branches tend to snap from the weight of these dense buds. Flowering time is approximately 6-8 weeks, with a heavy leaf to flower ratio. However, due to the large production of flowering, this strain is susceptible to mold which can be reduced by growing indoors to reduce humidity. 

About this brand

Evolab Logo
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.