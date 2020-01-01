 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Evolab Angel Salve

by Evolab

About this product

High Times’ 2015 Cannabis Cup Winner and a Weekend Athlete’s New Best Friend. There must have been a few weekend warriors on the High Times’ Cannabis Cup judging committee because the powerful anti-inflammatory properties of the THC and CBD in Angel Salve gave them soothing relief. And they gave it first place for best topical.

About this brand

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.