  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  Apple Jack Distillate Airo Cartridge 0.5g

Apple Jack Distillate Airo Cartridge 0.5g

by Evolab

Evolab Concentrates Cartridges Apple Jack Distillate Airo Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Apple Jack

Apple Jack

Apple Jack is a beautiful and popular cross of Jack Herer and White Widow. This potent combination embodies the uplifting clarity of Jack Herer while applying a warm, soothing relaxation to the body. This strain works wonders for patients and consumers with chronic physical pain and nausea. Apple Jack’s aroma, as you might guess, is one of sweet sliced apples with hints of skunk and earth.

About this brand

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.