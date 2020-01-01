About this product

Evolab has pioneered a way to intensify all the things you love about cannabis using nothing but the plant’s own natural compounds. We can add cannabis derived terpenes to increase flavor. Boost THC levels so they are off the charts. And elevate therapeutic CBD’s so they help people more than ever before. It’s a little magic combined with a lot of science. Alchemy in fact. Includes battery, charger and 500mg cartridge.