About this product

Amplify combines the energizing effects of Green Tea with the zing of Ginseng. A sweet, uplifting flavor comes from precisely blended sativa terpenes while a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC stimulates, invigorates and excites. CBx Vapes feature thoughtfully selected botanical infusions such as ginseng and passionflower, combined with a wide variety of cannabinoids extracted with Evolab's award-winning CO2 technology. Each formula is designed to augment and amplify the effects of full spectrum cannabis extracts, elevating the experience and benefits. Like all Evolab and CBx products, CBx Vapes use a proprietary 'Cannabis Derived Cutting Agent' and never contain residual solvents or any other chemical additives. Available only in convenient iHit™ disposables.