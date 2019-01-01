 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Evolab CBx Sciences Amplify Botanical - iHit Disposable Vape Pen - 250mg

Evolab CBx Sciences Amplify Botanical - iHit Disposable Vape Pen - 250mg

by Evolab

Amplify combines the energizing effects of Green Tea with the zing of Ginseng. A sweet, uplifting flavor comes from precisely blended sativa terpenes while a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC stimulates, invigorates and excites. CBx Vapes feature thoughtfully selected botanical infusions such as ginseng and passionflower, combined with a wide variety of cannabinoids extracted with Evolab's award-winning CO2 technology. Each formula is designed to augment and amplify the effects of full spectrum cannabis extracts, elevating the experience and benefits. Like all Evolab and CBx products, CBx Vapes use a proprietary 'Cannabis Derived Cutting Agent' and never contain residual solvents or any other chemical additives. Available only in convenient iHit™ disposables.

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.