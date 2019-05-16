Tatej83
on May 16th, 2019
These guys rock!!!! Years of aches and pains just melt away
Formulated to take effect quickly and last, Gems are small pharmaceutical-grade lozenges made from natural ingredients with a refreshing light flavor. Since they’ve been designed for sublingual administration that bypasses first pass metabolism, these little Gems pack more punch than you might expect. Amplify -- Experience runner’s high without all that inconvenient running. We took the energizing effects of B12 and Green Tea, mixed in Evolab’s purely potent cannabinoids, and packed it all into a small lozenge you can take anywhere. It’s just what you need to run at your peak efficiency. Without the running part. Meditate -- As a matter of fact, there is a chill pill. Or more accurately, a Gem from CBx Sciences. Meditate includes a calming combination of pure cannabinoids like CBD and CBN that are known to have sedating properties, paired with GABA and the natural, sleep-inducing hormone Melatonin.
