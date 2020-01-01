 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Meditate marries equal parts CBN, THC and CBD with Passion Flower, Thyme and Sage for an earthy, woody flavor. The blend creates a deeply relaxing effect; ideal for unwinding at the end of a long day. CBx Gems feature thoughtfully selected botanical infusions such as ginseng and passionflower, combined with a wide variety of cannabinoids extracted with Evolab's award-winning CO2 technology. Each formula is designed to augment and amplify the effects of full spectrum cannabis extracts, elevating the experience and benefits. Like all Evolab and CBx products, CBx Gems use a proprietary 'Cannabis Derived Cutting Agent' and never contain residual solvents or any other chemical additives.

About this brand

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.