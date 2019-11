littleboat on March 28th, 2019

Great product!!! I'm usually not a fan of body oils, but this one delivers. It goes on smoothly with just enough play time, while soaking in quickly and not leaving a greasy mess on my clothes. The inclusion of collagen in the formula seems to help keep my skin really hydrated. The mixture of CBG, CBD, and THC provide low level pain and inflammation relief for most of the day. I will be purchasing this product again when I run out!