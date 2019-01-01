About this product

Meditate marries equal parts CBN, THC and CBD with Passion Flower, Thyme and Sage for an earthy, woody flavor. The blend creates a deeply relaxing effect; ideal for unwinding at the end of a long day. CBx Vapes feature thoughtfully selected botanical infusions such as ginseng and passionflower, combined with a wide variety of cannabinoids extracted with Evolab's award-winning CO2 technology. Each formula is designed to augment and amplify the effects of full spectrum cannabis extracts, elevating the experience and benefits. Like all Evolab and CBx products, CBx Vapes use a proprietary 'Cannabis Derived Cutting Agent' and never contain residual solvents or any other chemical additives. Available only in convenient iHit™ disposables.