  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Chiesel Alchemy Disposable Pen 1g

Chiesel Alchemy Disposable Pen 1g

by Evolab

Evolab Concentrates Cartridges Chiesel Alchemy Disposable Pen 1g

About this strain

Chiesel

Chiesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.

About this brand

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.