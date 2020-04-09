Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
You want the best. And you want it straight up. That’s exactly what you get with Chroma™. It's the most potent, consistent and refined vape oil there is. With pharmaceutical grade extraction technology and zero additives or cutting agents, nothing gets in the way of its uncompromising flavor and potency. When you’re all in, you want Chroma purity. Available in convenient iHit™ disposables, environmentally friendly refillable cartridges and easy to use refill syringes.
on April 9th, 2020
Multiple flavors to choose from, with adjustable air flow shaft at the top on all the cartridges you can control the amount of smoke intake or just manage it. Make sure to have the right battery for It to function properly. This cartridge may not work on most batteries but all in all a decent product.
on February 26th, 2020
I didn’t even know I could moonwalk until I smoked this strain. Turned on some Voodoo Girl and was feeing it, felt very connected to the music and danced my ass off. Feeling happy and chill. Thanks, Evolab!
on October 2nd, 2019
Great taste and this is as comparable to Rhytm Love CO as opposed to distillate Hope to see more Your Farmacy is now carries line