Evolab Chroma™ Cartridge - 500mg

by Evolab

About this product

You want the best. And you want it straight up. That’s exactly what you get with Chroma™. It's the most potent, consistent and refined vape oil there is. With pharmaceutical grade extraction technology and zero additives or cutting agents, nothing gets in the way of its uncompromising flavor and potency. When you’re all in, you want Chroma purity. Available in convenient iHit™ disposables, environmentally friendly refillable cartridges and easy to use refill syringes.

15 customer reviews

Theminitster

Multiple flavors to choose from, with adjustable air flow shaft at the top on all the cartridges you can control the amount of smoke intake or just manage it. Make sure to have the right battery for It to function properly. This cartridge may not work on most batteries but all in all a decent product.

GingerbeardUSMC

I didn’t even know I could moonwalk until I smoked this strain. Turned on some Voodoo Girl and was feeing it, felt very connected to the music and danced my ass off. Feeling happy and chill. Thanks, Evolab!

fnancy

Great taste and this is as comparable to Rhytm Love CO as opposed to distillate Hope to see more Your Farmacy is now carries line

About this brand

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.