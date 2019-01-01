Chroma Blueberry Syringe 1g
About this product
Naturally derived fruit flavors perfectly complement the taste and effects of pure cannabis oil. With full spectrum pharmaceutical grade extraction technology, Colors oils are always free of residual solvents, harmful cutting agents or additives.
Evolab
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.