About this product

With the unrivaled potency of Chroma™ CBD, nothing gets in the way of the therapeutic effects of our whole plant extract. Chroma is the most potent vape oil there is. It’s purity you can only get from our pharmaceutical-grade extraction technology, and we never compromise by using cutting agents like MCT and Propylene Glycol. Available in convenient iHit™ disposables and environmentally friendly refillable cartridges.