  5. Evolab Chroma™ CBD - 500mg

Evolab Chroma™ CBD - 500mg

by Evolab

About this product

With the unrivaled potency of Chroma™ CBD, nothing gets in the way of the therapeutic effects of our whole plant extract. Chroma is the most potent vape oil there is. It’s purity you can only get from our pharmaceutical-grade extraction technology, and we never compromise by using cutting agents like MCT and Propylene Glycol. Available in convenient iHit™ disposables and environmentally friendly refillable cartridges.

About this brand

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.