Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
When you want convenience and simplicity on the go, iHit™ delivers. When you are using the best oils, you can’t just use any disposable vape. iHit™ is the result of our relentless search for the best hardware to pair with our extracts. Only the iHit met our exacting quality standards. With a smooth, robust draw that highlights the flavor and potency of our oils, iHit™ hits the spot whether you are at home or on the go.
Be the first to review this product.