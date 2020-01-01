About this product

Easy, delicious and incomparably potent. What else could you ask for? EvoLabs tirelessly sought out the best vape hardware from around the world to match our uncompromising cannabis extracts. With pure oil and fresh flavor combined with durable, premium materials like stainless steel and pyrex glass, and a customizable variable draw technology that replicates a dab, a slow vape draw, or anything in between, Evolab Colors cartridges provide a seriously smooth, tantalizingly tasty experience.