Evolab Chroma Colors Cartridge - Pineapple - 500mg

by Evolab

About this product

Easy, delicious and incomparably potent. What else could you ask for? EvoLabs tirelessly sought out the best vape hardware from around the world to match our uncompromising cannabis extracts. With pure oil and fresh flavor combined with durable, premium materials like stainless steel and pyrex glass, and a customizable variable draw technology that replicates a dab, a slow vape draw, or anything in between, Evolab Colors cartridges provide a seriously smooth, tantalizingly tasty experience.

About this strain

Pineapple

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.

About this brand

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.