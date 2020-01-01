 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Evolab Chroma™ Colors Cartridge - Strawberry Lemonade - 500mg

by Evolab

Cannabinoids

THC
82.11%
CBD
0.0%
All natural Strawberry Lemonade flavors, mixed with the incomparably pure effects of pharmaceutical grade CO2 extracted Chroma Oil. Everything else will seem kind of beige. With a smooth, robust draw that highlights the flavor and potency of our Colors, this vape pen cartridge hits the spot whether you are at home or on the go.

Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times' 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as "Best Sativa Concentrate." The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don't plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing. 

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.