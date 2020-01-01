Evolab Chroma™ Colors Cartridge - Strawberry Lemonade - 500mg
by EvolabWrite a review
Available in store only
- at Harvest HOC - Rockville
- Open until 9:00 PM
- 19.0 miles away
Also at 1 other store nearby
About this product
All natural Strawberry Lemonade flavors, mixed with the incomparably pure effects of pharmaceutical grade CO2 extracted Chroma Oil. Everything else will seem kind of beige. With a smooth, robust draw that highlights the flavor and potency of our Colors, this vape pen cartridge hits the spot whether you are at home or on the go.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing.